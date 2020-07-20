Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, and more star in the trailer for Beyoncé’s Black Is King.

Beyoncé is set to release her new visual album – which she wrote, directed and executive produced – via Disney+ on 31 July. Until then, though, the star-studded trailer for Black Is King will have to tide us over. The visual album, promises Beyoncé, will reimagine “the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture,” a statement read in the press release. “The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

It makes sense, then, that Beyoncé called upon a whole host of talented friends and loved ones to bring her work to life. The first full-length Black Is King trailer stars the likes of Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Aweng Ade-Chuol, Adut Akech, Jay-Z, and Tina Knowle-Lawson, to name just a few. And Beyoncé has also confirmed (via Disney) that artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album will also make appearances throughout the film. Check it out:

“You, who were formed by the heat of the galaxy,” Beyoncé can be heard saying in the trailer. “What a thing to be, both unique and familiar. “To be one and the same… and still, unlike any other.” “Life is a set of choices,” the musician adds. “Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light… or lose it.”

Speaking about Black Is King via her Instagram, Beyoncé explained: “Black Is King is a labour of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. “I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. “I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose.”

“The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light,” Beyoncé continued. “Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.” The musician finished by noting: “I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people… “This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts. Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story.” Black Is King will be available to stream globally on Disney+ from 31 July.

