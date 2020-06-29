Obama continued: “Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit and with her love for her community.”

“You can see it in everything she does. From her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black Lives.

“And no matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn’t satisfied unless she’s sharing all that shine she has with the next generation.”

The Becoming author finished by saying: “[Beyoncé’s] always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bigger, better, a little more fierce.”

“So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us, which is why I am so proud to name Beyonce the 2020 BET Awards’ Humanitarian of the Year honoree.

“Congratulations, girl. Love you so much.”