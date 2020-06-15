Beyoncé calls for justice in moving open letter about Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé is one of the most famous people in the world. And, over the weekend, she determined to use her platform and influence to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

On Sunday 14 June, the Lemonade singer posted an open letter on her website addressed to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in which she has urged him to bring charges against the police officers who fatally shot healthcare worker Taylor inside her home.

“Three months have passed, and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” she writes.