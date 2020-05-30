Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to speak out about the death of George Floyd, the African American man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck as he struggled to breathe.

Although the officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged for third-degree murder and manslaughter, The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has said there are “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation” in the preliminary results of Floyd’s autopsy.

Following this news, Beyoncé has shared a video on Instagram calling for justice for Floyd.