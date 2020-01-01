The Big Little Lies cast reunited at Zoë Kravitz’s wedding and we wish we were there
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Zoë Kravitz has shared the first photos of her Paris wedding to Karl Glusman in June – and her Big Little Lies co-stars make an appearance.
Zoë Kravitz has shared unseen photographs from her Paris wedding to Karl Glusman in June, including one with her Big Little Lies co-stars.
The actor married Karl Glusman on 29 June at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris townhouse.
One of the images shows Kravitz standing beside French doors in her ballerina-esque dress, with a wide neckline, corseted bodice and a full skirt, which she paired with a matching headband.
Another shows her standing surrounded by her Big Little Lies co-stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon posing for a group shot.
Dern, who plays Renata Klein on the show, commented: “The most special day”.
Kravitz posted the black and white images, which included other familiar faces such as singer Alicia Keys and her stepfather actor Jason Momoa, to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, writing: “June 29th, 2019.”
Other celebrities in attendance on the big day included Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Denzel Washington and Chris Pine.
Season 2 of the Golden Globe-winning television show premiered in June 2019 but, sadly, a third season is looking unlikely.
Speaking to Variety, Kidman revealed that she was not hopeful about the possibility of a third series of the smash-hit Emmy award-winning series, but for a very good reason.
“I think it would be hard to get the whole group together,” Kidman said. Fair enough. Logistically, getting three insanely popular movie stars – Kidman, Witherspoon and Dern – not to mention two of the most in-demand actors in young Hollywood (Kravitz and Woodley) together for yet another season could be tricky.
So if that third season doesn’t happen, we’ll totally understand and in the meantime, we are just going to live vicariously through these snaps of the cast hanging out IRL.
Image: HBO, Getty