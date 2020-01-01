The Big Little Lies cast reunited at Zoë Kravitz’s wedding and we wish we were there

Zoë Kravitz has shared unseen photographs from her Paris wedding to Karl Glusman in June, including one with her Big Little Lies co-stars.

The actor married Karl Glusman on 29 June at her father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris townhouse.

One of the images shows Kravitz standing beside French doors in her ballerina-esque dress, with a wide neckline, corseted bodice and a full skirt, which she paired with a matching headband.