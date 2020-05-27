People

Billie Eilish has a message for anyone who still has an “opinion” on her body

Kayleigh Dray
Billie Eilish

In the powerful video, Billie Eilish asks: “Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest?”

Billie Eilish is easily one of the world’s most successful musicians. Indeed, she’s the first artist born in the 21st century millennial to have a number one song on the Hot 100, as well as the first to have a number-one album on the Billboard 200. 

Throw in all of those glitter awards and accolades, then, and it’s no wonder AppleTv+ has signed a 25 million dollar deal to have rights to a documentary of her life.

Despite all of this, though, an overwhelming number of people are still obsessed with just two things about the No Time To Die singer: her body, and the baggy clothes Eilish puts on it.

Now, responding to these individuals directly, Eilish has shared a short film on Instagram

“Do you know me? Really know me?” Eilish begins the video, as she slowly undresses. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. 

“Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always.”

Eilish, who originally used this video to kick off her Where Do We Go? World Tour earlier this year, continues: “Nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval… or your sighs of relief.

“If I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

In the video, Eilish goes on to ask: “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest?

“Am I my stomach, my hips, the body I was born with? Is it not what you wanted?”

Underlining the eternal paradox she faces, she adds: “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut…

“Though you’ve never seen my body, you still touch it and judge me for it. Why?”

Finally, Eilish concludes: “We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

This isn’t the first time that Eilish has addressed her trolls, of course: just last year, the musician explained why she prefers to wear oversized clothes as part of Calvin Klein’s latest ‘I speak my truth’ campaign.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she said in the ad. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

She continued: “Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass. No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.”

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

