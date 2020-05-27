Billie Eilish has a message for anyone who still has an “opinion” on her body

Billie Eilish is easily one of the world’s most successful musicians. Indeed, she’s the first artist born in the 21st century millennial to have a number one song on the Hot 100, as well as the first to have a number-one album on the Billboard 200.

Throw in all of those glitter awards and accolades, then, and it’s no wonder AppleTv+ has signed a 25 million dollar deal to have rights to a documentary of her life.

Despite all of this, though, an overwhelming number of people are still obsessed with just two things about the No Time To Die singer: her body, and the baggy clothes Eilish puts on it.

Now, responding to these individuals directly, Eilish has shared a short film on Instagram.