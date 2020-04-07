We might not want to go to the lengths of shutting everyone out completely, but saying no to a video call when you’re just not feeling up to it is in itself a form of self-care.

One day, this will all be over. Take each day as it comes, be mindful and present, and look forward to your post-lockdown future (with perhaps a little less cynicism than Billie).

When quizzed about life after lockdown, she said, “If I’m being real, I feel like as soon as we can see people again and go out, we’re going to be so happy and grateful that in three days we’re going to take it for granted again.”