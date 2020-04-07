"I love my friends, but I’m good being alone" Billie Eilish admits in TEB podcast
- Ally Sinyard
- Published
Billie Eilish is perfectly fine not joining you on FaceTime, WhatsApp, Zoom and HouseParty, thanks. In a new podcast episode, the Bad Guy singer talks about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’ve considered fostering a dog while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. While spending time on lockdown with her parents and brother Finneas, singer Billie Eilish has fostered two pit bull puppies, named Jim and Miss Mardy after characters from To Kill A Mockingbird.
And as anyone who has ever owned a puppy or two can attest, it’s “a full time job” for her. “But it’s actually been great,” she says. “Like, when else am I going to have time to do that?”
She has a point. The singer recently discussed her time during social distancing on a podcast with Telekom Electronic Beats, to mark their 50th episode.
Speaking on video chat from her LA home, she reflected on her career decisions and creative process, how Jared Leto taught her the power of saying no and her hopes and dreams for the future.
When asked how she was staying connected with others online during lockdown, she replied with her typical cadour. “I haven’t wanted to. It sounds so introverted and lonerish but I’ve really enjoyed being alone,” she told podcast host and Telekom Electronic Beats’ former Editor-In-Chief Derek Opperman.
“I feel like everyone on the internet has been talking about how they’ve been on FaceTime all day long with their friends. I love my friends, but I’m good being alone. I like being alone. I haven’t had this time off since I was 12.”
OK, so while we can’t quite relate to being rushed off our feet since Year 8, the introverts among us take comfort in knowing we’re not alone…in wanting to be alone.
It’s OK to feel emotionally exhausted during this time, to want to take a break from the 24-hour news cycle, our constantly pinging phones and the pressure of trying to look fresh as a daisy for daily work Zoom calls.
We might not want to go to the lengths of shutting everyone out completely, but saying no to a video call when you’re just not feeling up to it is in itself a form of self-care.
One day, this will all be over. Take each day as it comes, be mindful and present, and look forward to your post-lockdown future (with perhaps a little less cynicism than Billie).
When quizzed about life after lockdown, she said, “If I’m being real, I feel like as soon as we can see people again and go out, we’re going to be so happy and grateful that in three days we’re going to take it for granted again.”
In the spirit of being optimistic, we’d like to think she’s wrong on that one.
Later this month, the singer will also be performing for WHO and Global Citizen’ One World: Together at Home concert, curated by Lady Gaga. Read more about it here.
Images: Getty