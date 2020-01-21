People

Billie Eilish documentary: the singer shares refreshingly vulnerable update on her new film

Megan Murray
Billie Eilish has given a refreshingly honest answer about the enormity of sharing your private life with the world in her new documentary. 

Billie Eilish turned 18 just five weeks ago, yet she has the expectation of the world on her young shoulders. And, with the follow up to her fiercely successful debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? currently being made (and clamoured for by fans), we can imagine that expectation feels like it’s mounting.

Eilish, however, is rising to the challenge. As well as her continually popular musical presence, she is also poised to release her first documentary, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life over the last year.

It’s an undoubtedly exciting foray into film, and we predict that this will be yet another medium that Eilish intends to master. Despite this, though, the new James Bond singer is nervous about sharing her private life with the world.

Speaking to iHeartRadio about the documentary, she said: “I’ve seen no part of it. I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018…”

Eilish then asked the interviewer: “Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Since rising to fame in 2016, Eilish has used her platform to breakdown the celebrity sheen that shrouds those in the public eye, engineering her interviews and music videos to talk about issues like climate change, slut shaming and beauty standards.

It’s often assumed that if someone choses to pursue fame, they must enjoy every inch of that spotlight, so its encourage to see Eilish once again use her platform to give a different perspective and admit how scary it is to open up your life to the world with hours of footage that you haven’t even watched yourself. After all, how many of us would feel comfortable doing that?

No release date has yet been set for the Apple TV+ documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records. But we do know that it will follow Eilish after the release of her debut album and documents the aftermath of that success, including personal and private moments with her family. 

Stylist Daily