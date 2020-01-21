Billie Eilish turned 18 just five weeks ago, yet she has the expectation of the world on her young shoulders. And, with the follow up to her fiercely successful debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? currently being made (and clamoured for by fans), we can imagine that expectation feels like it’s mounting.

Eilish, however, is rising to the challenge. As well as her continually popular musical presence, she is also poised to release her first documentary, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life over the last year.

It’s an undoubtedly exciting foray into film, and we predict that this will be yet another medium that Eilish intends to master. Despite this, though, the new James Bond singer is nervous about sharing her private life with the world.