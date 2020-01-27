70% of women will deal with imposter syndrome at some point in their lives. The condition, which tends to make us feel like we don’t belong, that we’re not good enough or that we’re a fraud, is surprisingly common, and men are 18% less likely to experience this form of self-doubt that then their female counterparts.

Why? Traditionally, women have been taught not to shout about their achievements. While confidence in a man is often interpreted as strong, attractive and admirable, in women, it’s often described as a sign of bossiness, vanity and arrogance.

So seeing Eilish embarrassed by her achievements – or going to extreme lengths to be humble – isn’t an encouraging thing. As an incredible female artist making history at the age of 18, the Bad Guy singer should feel free to shout about her achievements – or at the very least, not feel the need to apologise for them.

Then again, historically, when a female artist has embraced their achievements – and performed with confidence – they’ve been criticised for doing so. This was the case with former X-Factor contestant Grace Davies, who was described as “smug” and “cocky” for her unwavering confidence, while her fellow contestants Rak-Su were praised for the same qualities.