“I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately,” she began. “I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it… but holy fucking shit I’m just gonna start talking.

“If I hear one more white person say “all lives matter” one more fucking time I’m gonna lose my fucking mind. Will you shut the fuck up? No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard.”

Eilish then went on to explain why the concept of “all lives matter” is so nonsensical, using several analogies to prove her point.