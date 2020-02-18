Billie Eilish is stepping back from social media because trolls are ‘ruining her life’

“I stopped reading comments fully, because it was ruining my life, once again” she said. “It’s weird – the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.”

As the interview continued, Eilish was asked how we can make social media – and her answer didn’t shy away from the reality of cancel culture.

“Cancel culture is insane,” she said. “The internet is just a bunch of trolls, you know? And the problem is that a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue – that’s why nobody really stops, because it’s funny.”