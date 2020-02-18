People

Billie Eilish is stepping back from social media because trolls are 'ruining her life'

Lauren Geall
Billie Eilish quits social media

Speaking in a new interview with BBC Breakfast, Billie Eilish said that she is taking a step back from social media because of the hate she’s receiving from trolls.

It’s been a big month for Billie Eilish.

Not only did the Bad Guy star make history twice as she took home five awards at the Grammys, but last week her new theme tune for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die received rave reviews from social media users and critics alike.

With all this considered, you’d think Eilish’s social media accounts would be showered with comments admiring the singer for all she’s done at such a young age – but that’s unfortunately not the case.

Speaking in a new interview with BBC Breakfast, Eilish said that she’s had to take a step back from social media over the last couple of days, calling the atmosphere online “worse than it’s ever been”. Asked whether she reads everything that gets posted on Instagram, the singer said she had stopped “literally two days ago” in an attempt to get some space.

“I stopped reading comments fully, because it was ruining my life, once again” she said. “It’s weird – the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.”

As the interview continued, Eilish was asked how we can make social media – and her answer didn’t shy away from the reality of cancel culture.

“Cancel culture is insane,” she said. “The internet is just a bunch of trolls, you know? And the problem is that a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue – that’s why nobody really stops, because it’s funny.” 

Eilish’s brother Finneas, who co-wrote the Bond track No Time To Die, added that the “lack of accountability” is also a big problem.

“I think even if it’s your own face in your profile picture and it’s your own name, it’s still that everybody is much braver behind a cell phone screen than they would be if they walked down the street.”

Reflecting on her brother’s comments, Eilish went on to suggest that the need to be liked and accepted on social media is fuelling all these unneccesary comments – admitting that she herself had made remarks in the past that she now regrets.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish steps back from social media: “The internet is just a bunch of trolls.”

“I would say that it’s anything for a joke,” she explained. “You’d say anything to make people laugh. I’ve experienced that. Growing up, I’d say things that I thought people would laugh at and then later I’d realise that wasn’t cool to say.”

She continued: “It’s worse than it’s ever been right now. It’s insane that I’ve even been reading comments up until this point.

“I should have stopped long ago. The problem is that I’ve wanted to stay in touch with the fans and keep talking to them, but people have ruined that for me. The internet is ruining my life – so I stay off.”

Lead image design by Alessia Armenise

Images: Getty

