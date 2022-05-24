Eilish, who was diagnosed at the age of 11 with the neurological disorder, revealed that many other artists in the industry had disclosed that they too live with Tourette syndrome with her since she started speaking openly about her condition.

“So many people have it and you’d never know,” she continued.

“A couple artists have come forward and said, ‘I’ve always had Tourette’s.’ And I’m not going to out them because they don’t want to talk about it. But that was really interesting to me because I was like, ‘You do? What?’”

The musician went on to explain that her tics don’t occur when she is performing, but that it happens frequently off stage. Although they’re subtle, Eilish explained, they take a significant toll.

“I never don’t tic at all, because the main tics that I do are constantly, like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw and flex this arm here and this arm there,” she continued

“These are things you would never notice if you’re having a conversation with me, but for me, they’re very exhausting.”