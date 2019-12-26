Billie Lourd just reminded everyone that it’s OK to grieve at Christmas

On 27 December 2016, Billie Lourd’s mother Carrie Fisher died. A day later, on 28 December, her grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away. Two of Lourd’s closest family members, two strong women in her life, both lost over the course of a single festive period.

Since the death of her mother and grandmother, Lourd has always attempted to speak openly about grief on her social media. The actor has given interviews about how she processed her late mother’s death and sung songs dedicated to the Star Wars icon. She has always tried to talk to her fans on Instagram about the strange and nuanced ways that grief can inhabit your life after a loss.

This Christmas is no different. The Booksmart and American Horror Story star posted a photograph of herself, her mother and her grandmother on Christmas day alongside a caption that reminded her followers that there is no one appropriate way to grieve, especially during the holiday season.