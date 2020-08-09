Billie Piper says her early 30s felt “like a journey back in time” for this relatable reason

But underneath this main narrative, the show also explores the reflections and realisations which come with being a woman in her 30s – an experience Piper shares with her character.

Speaking in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Piper explained how turning 30 had forced her to “look back” on the life she had lead in her 20s – and explained how her and Prebble’s experiences played into that part of the show.

“Our experiences have been different for both of us… but overall they feed into something very similar — coming to terms with who you are, where you came from, how that’s impacted your life, your mental health,” Piper explained. “It’s, ‘Why do you keep doing this? Where are you headed? Why haven’t you achieved enough? Why am I so restless?’ All questions that for me and people I know seem to start emerging around those early thirties years.”