Billie Piper on the life lessons she wishes she could tell her younger self
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Billie Piper has had an incredibly varied and successful career – and now the former Stylist guest editor is sharing the lessons she’s learnt along the way.
Earlier this year, actor, director and singer Billie Piper bared all when she took the helm for her Stylist guest edit.
As someone committed to showing life at its most raw and honest throughout her career, Piper decided that her issue would be completely open – and we think it’s safe to say she succeeded. From a conversation with her therapist to a powerful open letter addressed to her baby daughter, Piper’s takeover was truly incredible.
As is everything this powerhouse of a woman takes on. Her directorial debut in Rare Beasts – about a “difficult” woman navigating the realities of a difficult relationship – debuted at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August, and she’s also working on another TV project (a drama titled I Hate Suzie) alongside raising her three children – two sons and baby daughter, Tallulah.
All of Piper’s incredible achievements had us thinking one thing: if she could go back and tell her younger self about all the lessons she’s learnt along the way, what would she say?
From money and self-love to body-confidence and fashion, we asked Piper about all the things she’d tell her younger self with the hindsight she has now. Here’s what she had to say.
On money
“For me, spend more money,” she says. “I was always very controlling and stressed – just enjoy any money that comes your way. Within reason… although now I just feel really irresponsible.”
On fashion
“One year I did Pride, and I wore bondage clothes. Which, you know, felt fun and daring, but… I wish I could take that one back.”
On self-confidence
“Body image – as a kid I really, really struggled with that,” she explains. “I would’ve told myself to get help sooner, and love myself more, but, you know, those emotions are really hard in the moment.”
On personal growth
“I said sorry all the time as a young person – that feels like a very female trait, and it’s something I wish I hadn’t done so much,” she says. “I’m definitely getting better at it now. In fact, I never say sorry any more, and it feels great!”
On dating
“Generally just… no. Just stop. Take a moment. No.”
Image: Tom Van Schelven