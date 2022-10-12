How do you find joy in your day-to-day life?

It’s a question we don’t often ask ourselves, but it’s oh-so important.

After all, in a world which is filled with doom and gloom, it’s important to find joy and happiness where you can – especially as a Black person.

It’s not hard to come across trauma and tragedy, whether in the news or daily life.

From dealing with cultural appropriation and microaggressions to social injustice and police brutality, we often witness, read and live through these traumas with little opportunity to stop and process just how we feel. But now we’re seeing this become increasingly important as more Black people are taking the time to find joy where they can.