“Why the concept of Blue Monday damages our understanding of mental health”

But somehow, dodgy evidence aside, the date continues to make headlines every January. And in recent years, an even more troubling trend has emerged, linking Blue Monday not just to misery, but also to mental health. Year on year, more and more panels, events and articles have started to connect mental illness to Blue Monday – and even if this connection is made in name only, it’s not a good one.

“Blue Monday minimises the issue of mental health via a formula that has no evidence base so far,” psychologist Zoubida Guernina explains to Stylist. “It’s considered by most to be completely pseudoscientific.”

“Mental health and depression have essentially been used as commercial tools – and that might make them seem less important than physical health.”