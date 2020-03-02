Nearly six years ago, Peaches Geldof died at her Kent home from an accidental heroin overdose. She was only 25, a mother to two young boys, and wife to the musician Thomas Cohen.

While the years may have passed since her death, that doesn’t mean that the grieving process has eased for her family. This weekend, her father, the Boomtown Rats musician Bob Geldof, told an Irish television show about his experiences of the “ever present” nature of grief.

“You’re driving along and you’re at the traffic lights and for no reason whatsoever, the person in question inhabits you and I’ll cry,’” Geldof said while speaking on the Tommy Tiernan Show this weekend.

“And then I’ll look around to make sure the people next door don’t see me or are taking a photo and posting it or something. But that happens and that happens to everyone. And so you say, ‘OK, it’s time to cry now.’”