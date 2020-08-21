If you’ve ever spent any time on Twitter, you’ve probably come across Bolu Babalola. The London-based writer has been on the social media site since 2009, building up an audience of 66,600 followers for her sharp-eyed and extremely funny observations on pop culture and politics (sample tweet: “can u still be the Beyoncé of your craft when u love to wake up at 10:30am”). Babalola sometimes meets people who think all she does is tweet, which she describes as “very, very, very fucking irritating”. In reality, her expansive online presence is just a snapshot of how prolific she is as a writer. She’s currently working on a novel and two television scripts, one for a BBC series and another for a TV pilot of her own creation, a “fun hangout comedy with a romcom at the centre”. She has also just released her debut book Love In Colour, an anthology of short stories inspired by ancient myths.

“People think that Twitter is my job – no!” Babalola says. “It really, really pisses me off because I work my ass off and always have worked my ass off. I am just very good at multitasking, so I tweet while working my ass off.”

You may also like How To Fail’s Elizabeth Day: what she loves right now, from new novels to luxurious pyjamas

In Love In Colour, Babalola takes myths, legends and folk tales and transforms them into modern-day romances. Her stories are smart and joyful, witty and heartbreaking, with Black, Chinese and Iranian protagonists. But these aren’t race-flipped versions of white, Western narratives: Babalola draws on Yoruba myth and religion, on folk tales told in Lesotho and Ghana, as well as the Ancient Greek myth of Eros and Psyche. “The point is, we don’t need to re-imagine known white stories with Black people and [people of colour],” she has said. “We have our own.” Love In Colour has already won plaudits from other famous authors, including Candice Carty-Williams (Queenie), David Nicholls (One Day, Us) and Meg Cabot, who wrote The Princess Diaries series. “These are authors who I admire so much for the warmth and the romance that they infuse into their work and their art, so for them to amplify me – it means the world,” she says. Receiving praise from Cabot was a particularly pinch-me moment. “That’s when it felt real. Like, shit, Meg Cabot who I adored growing up, who I still adore, loves the book… That’s the moment when it sunk in that I was – you know, I was proud of myself. I’ve actually done something that Meg Cabot enjoys.” Below, Babalola shares her current favourite things with Stylist.

Circe by Madeline Miller “I’m so glad I waited to read this until after I’d finished writing [ Love In Colour ], because I think I’d have been too intimidated to finish my book. It’s a retelling of the Greek myth Circe and it’s so beautifully and intelligently written, with so much empathy and warmth. It pays homage to the original story while also centring the woman and empowering her. I was just consumed. It’s a masterclass in storytelling.” Shop Circe by Madeline Miller (Bloomsbury) at Waterstones, £8.99 BUY NOW

Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer & Styler “I’m Black, so I literally have one million hair products, but this is my favourite thing. It’s a brush and hairdryer in one. Blowdrying my hair is normally such a nightmare, and this is a soft way to detangle while drying at the same time.” Shop Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer & Styler at Boots, £49.99 BUY NOW

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Love In Colour: Mythical Tales From Around The World, Retold by Bolu Babalola (£16.99, Headline) is out now