Johnson replied, saying it’s “not strictly a patriarchy” because the system of male dominance in the UK “has changed a huge amount”.

He told her: “If, by patriarchy, you mean a system that insists on male dominance, I don’t think we have that. I think it has changed a huge amount – that’s why we have International Women’s Day.

The PM then continued to explain: “There is still implicit, unspoken discrimination – there’s no question about it.

“Basically, it’s so stupid – it means we are not releasing the potential, not allowing people in the country, to develop their talents in the way they could. It’s not just dumb: it’s wrong.

“It’s not strictly a patriarchy, but we’re not there yet.”

When the question was passed on to Imafidon, she quickly disagreed, saying “I think the patriarchy is still prevalent” before going on to list all the ways it is experienced in her STEM career.