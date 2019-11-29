The writer – one of Margaret Thatcher’s favourite journalists, no less – has branded the children of single mothers “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate”. He (because obviously it’s a he) goes on to insist that it’s “feeble” for a man to be reluctant or unable to “take control of his woman”. That it’s “outrageous” of the government to expect married couples to fund “‘the single mothers’ desire to procreate independently of men”. That “nine times out of ten these girls will go on having babies out of wedlock not because they want to qualify for some state hand out, but because, in their monotonous and depressing lives, they want a little creature to love”. That, above all else, something needs to be done to “restore women’s desire to be married” and address the “feebleness of the modern Briton, his reluctance or inability to take control of his woman and be head of a household”.

You read it. You put the magazine down. Then, unable to believe that someone really wrote – let alone published – these awful, hateful words, you pick it up and read it all over again. It’s all there, in black and white. The tone is serious, measured, pompous: this has been written to provoke, sure, but it’s not a joke… and it’s definitely not funny. In fact, it’s nothing short of terrifying. How can it be that someone with enough clout to warrant an actual column in The Spectator genuinely seems to believe that a woman’s primary goal in life is to breed? That we are walking talking wombs, and all of our decisions are determined by some incessantly ticking clock buried deep within our bodies? How was this ever allowed to make it past the editors?

Sadly, that’s not the worst of it: not by far. Proving how very out-of-touch with the rest of the UK he is, the Oxford graduate (you know the sort: went to Eton, member of the Bullingdon Club) informs his readers that it’s “no use blaming uppity and irresponsible women for becoming pregnant in the absence of a husband”. Why? Because all working-class men are “likely to be drunk, criminal, aimless, feckless and hopeless”, of course. “Given their natural desire to have babies, and the tininess of what the sociologist William Julius Wilson has called the ‘marriageable pool’, it is the only answer [for these women],” he adds, before pompously suggesting that a liberal society is to blame for all the absent fathers of the world.

“He feels depressed and emasculated by the state’s superior ability and willingness to provide for his womenfolk,” the author suggests. “I have no idea.”

Finally, something we can all agree with. But who wrote this abhorrently sexist drivel, you ask? Who, in a world filled with good, decent people, would ever dream of publishing an article which dismisses women as mindless chattel? And who would ever dare to suggest that a government which empowers a woman with the tools she needs to raise a child, regardless of her marital status, is a failure?

Why, it’s the very same man who will go on to have an illegitimate daughter with a mistress, deny paternity, then seek an injunction to prevent it ever being reported on. It’s the very same man who will, in 2007, wholeheartedly blame women for driving up the house prices. And it’s the very same man who will, in 2019, become prime minister of the United Kingdom.