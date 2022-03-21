“I grew up in the 1960s in the English countryside in Gloucestershire,” she told the Sunday Mirror.

“I sometimes felt as though I wasn’t seen for myself, although that also meant I was more resilient.

“In a small West Country farming village, to be mixed race with a strong Leeds accent meant I was already a different order of gravy.

“There were levels of familiarity, and people getting to know us. Having a strong Yorkshire accent was as much a part of that as my race.”

In the interview, Andoh shared that there were times when people were surprised to see a “coloured” girl, but she also experienced times when she was welcomed.

“Some people were like, ‘We can’t have that coloured girl in here – what would the neighbours think!’

“But, similarly, there were other houses where I was enormously welcomed.”