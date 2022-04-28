Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel had the best response to being told she had to stay in the closet

If there’s any character in the world of TV who refuses to take crap from anyone, Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s smash hit Regency-era Bridgerton would surely come top of the list. Brilliantly portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel, the icy, irrepressible, gossip-loving monarch commands attention in a way that signals she’s very much in control of her own narrative.

But according to Rosheuvel, that wasn’t always the case. As a young woman starting out in the industry, she was told that she should hide her sexuality to stand a chance of making it as a successful actor.