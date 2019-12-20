Brie Larson wore a low-cut top on TV – and misogynists lost their s**t

Brie Larson – feminist, award-winning actor, Stylist guest editor, and all-round awesome human being –hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC last night. She chatted with Jamie Foxx and Molly Hopkins, deftly tackled the elephant in the room that’s the new Cats movie, and proved herself to be an incredibly witty and charming talk-show host.

Unfortunately, though, a lot of people on Twitter didn’t want to focus on any of that. Instead, they made a point of acknowledging the fact that – newsflash – Larson has breasts.

Posting a drooling emoji, one man tweeted: “Brie Larson guest host Jimmy Kimmel my god.”

Another added: “I can’t stop thinking about [Brie] on Jimmy Kimmel.”

However, buried among these and the other (less savoury) tweets, came a timely reminder from one of Larson’s fans.

“Brie Larson is trending for gross sexist objectification reasons,” they pointed out, “so let’s make it trend instead because she’s awesome, a great actress, and made MRAs and incels online lose their goddamn minds this year.”