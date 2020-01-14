Britney Spears is getting her own solo art exhibition in France, and quelle surprise!
Galerie Sympa, an art gallery in the small French village of Figeac, has announced it will be opening the pop star’s first solo exhibition.
These days, with side hustles commonplace and career pivots the norm, most us colour ourselves multi-hyphenates, and so too does Britney Spears.
The singer, actor and fashion icon can now officially add ‘artist’ to her resume after a gallery in France confirmed it will be running her first solo exhibition.
Galerie Sympa, based in the southwestern village of Figeac, announced the exhibition in an Instagram post on Monday.
According to the announcement, the show is titled “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!” after the caption that Spears gave a previous Instagram post of her painting.
The gallery added that the exhibition will start on 18 January 2020, from 6pm to 9pm and run “till the world ends” (a nod to her 2011 hit of the same name).
In 2017, Spears sold one of her works – a canvas painting of flowers in pink, purple and blue – to Robin Leach, host of CBS series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous for $10,000 (£7,708).
The singer donated the money to victims of the Root 91 music festival shooting. Spears said then: “The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward.”
This is also the same image used by Galerie Sympa to promote its exhibition, suggesting the work might be one of those displayed.
The gallery’s website doesn’t offer any further details, including whether Spears is involved or will attend the show, or whether it will be an unofficial showing of the musician’s artwork.
Either way, it is good to see Britney’s art getting the recognition it deserves. Chase your dreams, kids.
