People

Britney Spears is getting her own solo art exhibition in France, and quelle surprise!

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published

Galerie Sympa, an art gallery in the small French village of Figeac, has announced it will be opening the pop star’s first solo exhibition.

These days, with side hustles commonplace and career pivots the norm, most us colour ourselves multi-hyphenates, and so too does Britney Spears.

The singer, actor and fashion icon can now officially add ‘artist’ to her resume after a gallery in France confirmed it will be running her first solo exhibition. 

Galerie Sympa, based in the southwestern village of Figeac, announced the exhibition in an Instagram post on Monday. 

You may also like

Britney Spears hits Broadway in new third-wave feminism musical

According to the announcement, the show is titled “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!” after the caption that Spears gave a previous Instagram post of her painting.

The gallery added that the exhibition will start on 18 January 2020, from 6pm to 9pm and run “till the world ends” (a nod to her 2011 hit of the same name).

In 2017, Spears sold one of her works – a canvas painting of flowers in pink, purple and blue – to Robin Leach, host of CBS series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous for $10,000 (£7,708). 

The singer donated the money to victims of the Root 91 music festival shooting. Spears said then: “The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward.”

This is also the same image used by Galerie Sympa to promote its exhibition, suggesting the work might be one of those displayed.

The gallery’s website doesn’t offer any further details, including whether Spears is involved or will attend the show, or whether it will be an unofficial showing of the musician’s artwork. 

Either way, it is good to see Britney’s art getting the recognition it deserves. Chase your dreams, kids.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

People

Britney Spears on how ‘overwhelming’ anxiety caused 2007 breakdown

“There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?’”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Watch: Britney Spears Carpool Karaoke video

Britney Spears' Carpool Karaoke video is here and it's everything

Posted by
Anya Meyerowitz
Published
People

Britney Spears nails spoken word performance of Meredith Brooks’ Bitch

“I’m a bitch, I’m a mother…”

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Stylist Daily