These days, with side hustles commonplace and career pivots the norm, most us colour ourselves multi-hyphenates, and so too does Britney Spears.

The singer, actor and fashion icon can now officially add ‘artist’ to her resume after a gallery in France confirmed it will be running her first solo exhibition.

Galerie Sympa, based in the southwestern village of Figeac, announced the exhibition in an Instagram post on Monday.