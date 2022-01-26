This is what Britney Spears had to say about being body-shamed by paparazzi
- Leah Sinclair
The star has called out “hateful” paparazzi for body-shaming her on Instagram, showing that it’s always important to stand up for yourself.
Britney Spears is intent on living her best life, and I personally love to see it.
Since the conservatorship over the singer’s life came to an end, she has been speaking out against the injustices she’s faced and inspiring many with her words and bravery – and she has done so again as she called out paparazzi for body-shaming her.
The much-loved superstar took to Instagram to criticise the paparazzi for the invasive photos shared online while she was on holiday, calling the media “hateful”.
Speaking to her 39.2 million followers on the social media platform, the singer said: “Paps still show pics of me on the balcony with fat rolls!!!! The media has always been hateful to me!!!”
The post, which received over 1.2 million likes, was accompanied by a series of holiday pictures, where Spears could be seen sunbathing and dancing while on holiday.
“I know my body is not perfect by any means but I also know I definitely don’t look like that!!!!” she added. “Guess I should stay at the gym for three hours like Sam does lol… NEVER.”
Many took to the comments to share messages of support for the singer, with one fan writing: “Queen your body is beautiful! Nobody in this world is perfect so don’t worry! We love you.”
Another said: “Girl your body is AMAZING! It’s REAL! It has curves, gave birth to 2 wonderful children. Women shouldn’t feel so bad about their bodies. I hate the pressure the media puts on you and women in society. Much love to you queen.”
In another post, Spears said paparazzi allegedly followed her on holiday and were “hiding” outside her room. “If you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me… please go f*ck yourself and leave me alone,” she said. “I should be able to run around naked if I choose to.”
This isn’t the first time Spears has opened up about body-shaming and her issues with the paparazzi.
The singer said she was reportedly fat-shamed by her father Jamie Spears days after she was released from an involuntary psychiatric hold.
And in 2021, she called out paparazzi over the lack of privacy, writing: “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now… the paps (paparazzi) know where I am and it’s really not fun!!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture.
“But not only do they take my picture..o. they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F**K YOU AND F**K OFF (sic).”
Spears’ relationship with the paparazzi has been tumultuous, to say the least.
For so long, she has been objectified and used, with photos of her seen on blogs and gossip magazines without the ability to say how she truly feels.
Now she is calling out this behaviour and standing up for herself on a public platform, displaying her confidence and addressing the naysayers and the wrongdoing that has plagued her life – and we love to see it.
