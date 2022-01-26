Britney Spears is intent on living her best life, and I personally love to see it.

Since the conservatorship over the singer’s life came to an end, she has been speaking out against the injustices she’s faced and inspiring many with her words and bravery – and she has done so again as she called out paparazzi for body-shaming her.

The much-loved superstar took to Instagram to criticise the paparazzi for the invasive photos shared online while she was on holiday, calling the media “hateful”.

Speaking to her 39.2 million followers on the social media platform, the singer said: “Paps still show pics of me on the balcony with fat rolls!!!! The media has always been hateful to me!!!”