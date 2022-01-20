Britney Spears’s lawyer has accused her father of repeated financial misconduct, including the hiring of a private security firm to keep Britney and people close to her under surveillance.

A court hearing in November 2021 officially terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, ruling that she would be allowed to retake control of her estate and would no longer be required to pay a team of professionals and attorneys to oversee her affairs.

However, despite the conservatorship of both Britney and her estate having ended, lawyers for Mr Spears have criticised moves that would see the conservatorship assets finally transferred.