Despite being freed from her conservatorship, Britney remains in a legal battle with her father over claims of financial misconduct.
Britney Spears’s lawyer has accused her father of repeated financial misconduct, including the hiring of a private security firm to keep Britney and people close to her under surveillance.
A court hearing in November 2021 officially terminated Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, ruling that she would be allowed to retake control of her estate and would no longer be required to pay a team of professionals and attorneys to oversee her affairs.
However, despite the conservatorship of both Britney and her estate having ended, lawyers for Mr Spears have criticised moves that would see the conservatorship assets finally transferred.
The battle has been over Mr Spears’s ongoing legal fees and whether or not they should be billable to Britney’s estate because of his prior role as conservator.
Until that’s decided, the judge won’t allow funds to be kept in the conservatorship or rule that the performer can have total control over her money.
“Let’s remember why this conservatorship existed,” Mr Spears’s lawyer said in a hearing this week. “Ms. Spears was irresponsible with her money.” Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, was quick to interject that “the conservatorship is over.”
Her legal team are also continuing to investigate Spears’s alleged “mis-management” of her estate, including claims that he had a private security firm monitor Britney’s phone, including private communications with her lawyer, and secretly record her in her bedroom during conversations with her now-fiancé Sam Asghari and children.
Allegations have also been made of Spears asking the company, Black Box, to send him “specific items from Ms. Spears’s iCloud, such as therapy notes or text message,” surveilling Britney and obtaining GPS data to obtain the locations of certain people, including “former romantic interests” of Britney’s, for surveillance.
Under the conservatorship, Britney previously claimed, she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from getting married and having more children.
The estate disputes are continuing to play out in court, with the next hearing set for 16 March, followed by 27 July.
Britney’s lawyers have also instructed her sister, Jamie Lynn, to “cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign” for her new memoir, after she told Good Morning America that Britney’s behaviour had historically been “erratic, paranoid and spiralling”.
“If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action,” stated the letter, adding that Jamie Lynn’s memoir contains “misleading or outrageous claims”, and that Britney believed Jamie Lynn had “exploited her for monetary gain”.
In an Instagram post, Britney herself alleged: “She wants to sell a book at my expense.”
Jamie Lynn responded to the earlier statements, claiming: “My book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”
Images: Getty