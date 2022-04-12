As Spears celebrates her newfound freedom in the wake of her conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021, the pregnancy announcement is the latest piece of good news for a star who has made headlines with her pleas to get her life back.

But while we celebrate the fact that Spears is now able to make her own decisions about her medical and reproductive health, it’s worth noting the other important issues highlighted by the singer in her announcement.

In her Instagram post, Spears also took the opportunity to open up about suffering from perinatal depression during her pregnancy with her sons Jayden and Sean, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Explaining that she intends to spend less time going out to avoid paparazzi, Spears noted that the stigma surrounding the medical condition, which can occur any time from becoming pregnant to around one year after giving birth, had prevented her from speaking up about her experiences in the past.