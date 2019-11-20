For seven months, Busy Philipps’ talk show Busy Tonight was some of the most fun, most gregarious television on the late night circuit. It might have been cancelled less than a year after its original premiere date, but each episode remains a testament to the hardworking team who produced the series on a small budget to a tight deadline.

Today, Philipps has paid tribute to one of those team members who has tragically died of cancer. In a moving Instagram post, Philipps honoured her late colleague in a powerful way, celebrating his tireless work ethic and his calm presence in the office.