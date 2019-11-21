Caitriona Balfe just explained how Outlander helped her get over society’s fear of ageing

When we are first introduced to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in season one of Outlander, the pair are nothing but wee things. The year is 1743 and Claire is 26, about to turn 27. Jamie is 23.

As the intervening seasons, and books, unfurl whole decades go past, time during which their characters get steadily older. When season five begins the year will be 1770, which means that Claire is 54 and Jamie is 50.

Outlander has always taken great pains to ensure that this ageing is reflected in its portrayal of Claire and Jamie. When the pair were reunited in season three at the print shop – an episode burned into every Outlander fan’s brain – both Balfe and Heughan stressed how important it was for the scene to reflect not only the passion of the couple who found their way back to each other, but also their maturity and growth as people. Here are two soulmates who believed they would never gaze upon each other’s face again, miraculously finding themselves together once more. Of course, that’s going to be powerful. But it also has to be realistic.