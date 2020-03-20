So, given our hive mentality, if you ask an Outlander fan which episode broke their heart into pieces and scattered them into the winds, their answer will probably be the finale of season two. This is the episode when Jamie (Sam Heughan) tells Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to go back to her present day, leaving him behind on the eve of the Battle of Culloden. Jamie, knowing that Claire is pregnant with their child, is making the ultimate sacrifice so that he can protect the woman that he loves.

“This child will be all that’s left of me, ever,” he tells her.

Claire, distraught, begs him to come with her. But Jamie refuses. “Even if I could go back through the stones, it’s not my place. My destiny lies on Culloden Moor. I’ll find you. I promise.”