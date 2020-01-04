Cameron Diaz’s new baby photo rules carry a very important message
- Hollie Richardson
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed their first daughter into the world. But the announcement was refreshingly funny and poignant.
We live in a digital age where it is pretty much expected of us to announce any milestone moments with an Instagram, Twitter or Facebook post. And photographic evidence (read: a highly personal photograph) seems to be requisite when making such announcements. As we’ve literally just stepped into a new decade, that expectation seems more prevalent than ever.
But Cameron Diaz has just defied that assumption in a light-hearted yet important way.
The actor announced on Friday (3 January) that she has given birth to her first daughter. Diaz and her husband Benji Madden each shared the same note on Instagram, confirming that they’ve named their baby Raddix.
“She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family,” they wrote.
But what makes this announcement different, is that the couple have explained why they won’t be sharing any photographs of their new daughter.
“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really cute! Some would even say RAD,” it continued.
They then signed off the post with good wishes for the new year and decade ahead. The pair have also disabled comments on their feeds.
Diaz is notoriously private about her personal life, and she has every right to be. After all, she has constantly faced questions about marriage and babies throughout her career.
This announcement is a perfect lesson in setting boundaries, managing expectations and protecting privacy – all done with the actor’s breezy, warm wit.
Last year, the Duchess of Sussex also took control of her baby’s privacy. Meghan and Prince Harry chose how and when to share personal photos of their son Archie’s christening after holding a private ceremony.
As their requests for privacy were respected, the couple cooperated by answering to the public interest with two official photographs from the christening.
What was significant about the photos is that it felt like Meghan and Harry shared just as much information about their son as they are comfortable doing. They have since been very selective in what they continue to share.
Of course there will always be public interest in baby photos, but it’s totally OK if a new parent decides to keep them private. Some things are just too special to share.
Images: Getty