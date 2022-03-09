Diaz went on to say that as an actor, she became accustomed to sitting in front of the mirror for around seven hours a day analysing her appearance. While that was part and parcel of her job back then, she now realises what a “toxic” effect that had on her mental health.

“You just start to pick yourself apart,” she explained. “And you’re like, ‘Why I am sitting here like being so mean to myself?’ My body’s strong, my body’s capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to be mean to it when it’s like carried me this far?”

By comparison, Diaz explained, her beauty regime these days couldn’t be more low maintenance, as her appearance is “the last thing I think about on a daily basis”.

“I literally do nothing. I never wash my face,” she explained. “Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.”