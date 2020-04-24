Cameron Diaz’s new video is an important watch for anyone missing friends during lockdown

We all want to be best friends with Cameron Diaz, and a new video interview proves exactly why. In the recording, the actor speaks to her makeup artist and pal Gucci Westman as part of the Makeup & Friends YouTube series (we must point out that it was of course filmed pre-lockdown).

Diaz, who continues to lead a pretty private life since retiring from Hollywood six years ago, chats to Westman about her decision to quit Hollywood, the “love language” of cooking and her relationship with husband Benji Madden.