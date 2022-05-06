Her struggles played out throughout her late teens and early twenties, where she shared her “mental health was at an all time low”.

“I didn’t have space for anything else because my own struggle to just be okay was consuming it all,” she shared.

After her mother encouraged her to seek therapy, she says the treatment that changed her life.

“Throughout my treatment, a lot of which happened during the pandemic and after, I discovered I suddenly had space for creativity again, for intimate friendships, for new hobbies, for activism. And those things made me feel more connected, grounded, and more myself than ever.

“I realised I can’t pour from an empty cup — I can’t be present for my career or my family or my community if I don’t find the space to heal myself. It was a difficult lesson to learn, because as women, we’re often expected to be everything, for everyone, all the time.”