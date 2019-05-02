“The night before the wedding I did actually feel really jittery; I worried that it might rain, that no one would show up, that I would say the wrong thing…all the usual nerves! But actually I couldn’t have wished for a better day.

The sun shone brightly and all 20 bridesmaids showed up for a quick dance rehearsal and some bubbles. Then we picked up our sunflowers and processed through the Pavilion Gardens to the sound of whooping crowds. Kendrick Lamar’s I Love Myself blasted over our portable speakers as we danced past the lawns.

I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face, because every time I spun I saw the bridesmaids twirling along with me, their colourful dresses flying, all looking so beautiful.