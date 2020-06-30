Candice Carty-Williams’ debut novel, Queenie, has been a firm favourite with critics and fans alike ever since it first hit bookshelves back in 2019.

It tells the tale, of course, of Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman whose life starts to unravel when she takes a break from her long-term boyfriend. Dealing with her many questionable decisions and misadventures, the book offers up a furiously funny, endlessly moving, and – at times – quietly devastating take on millennial life. And one from an underrepresented perspective, too.

Is it any wonder, then, that Queenie has been crowned ‘Book Of The Year’ at this year’s British Book Awards?