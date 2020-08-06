Nia DaCosta (aka the horror director behind 2020’s Candyman) has joined forces with Captain Marvel, and you better believe it’s very big news. Here’s why.

In 2019, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel took us higher, further, faster than any superhero movie before it – not least of all because Carol Danvers’ origin story marked the first solo film outing for any female superhero in the Marvel universe. And it’s become happily apparent that Marvel bosses are keen that Danvers continues to smash glass ceilings. Because, as per Deadline’s report, Nia DaCosta has signed on to direct the Captain Marvel sequel, taking over from original directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

DaCosta first won critical acclaim with her directorial debut, Little Woods, and her episodes of Top Boy, a drama series about a pair of drug dealers operating out of a housing estate in east London. The director has also, of course, been working tirelessly on the upcoming Jordan Peele-produced reboot of iconic horror Candyman – a film which we here at Stylist are incredibly into already, solely based on how awesome the trailer looks. Now, proving her star is well and truly on the rise, it’s been revealed that DaCosta is going to be the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie. Let’s say that one more time, for those at the back: Nia DaCosta is going to be the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie. Ever.

Brie Larson will be directed by Nia DaCosta in Captain Marvel 2.

It’s a Very Big Deal, and undeniably so. Is it any wonder, then, that everyone’s so into this DaCosta and Danvers team-up?

“Really excited about @NiaDaCosta’s news,” tweeted one fan. “She deserves it and more! Honestly the inspiration and motivation I needed. Kudos to Disney/Marvel for hiring people who look like me and reminding me it’s possible.” Another added: “It still feels like a dream to see a Black woman director like Nia DaCosta have the exact career arc always guaranteed to white men. The way it always should’ve been.” “I’m crying,” said one more, alongside a string of heart-eyed emojis. Our favourite Twitter response of all, though?

All things being well (aka no more coronavirus lockdowns), Marvel is aiming to get Captain Marvel 2 out to the masses in July 2022. Larson will, of course, reprise her role as Carol Danvers, while WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell will pen the script. We can’t wait.

