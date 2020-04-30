We’re all desperate for some good news at the moment, and no story has quite captured our imagination like that of Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising adventure.

Despite setting out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, Captain Moore has managed to raise over £30 million so far (he initially aimed to walk 100 laps, but has since extended his challenge to 200).

Since then, Captain Moore has touched the hearts of people all over the world. And today (30 April), on his 100th birthday, the veteran has been made an honorary colonel to celebrate.