Cara Delevingne wants you to “stop hating on” Ashley Benson, right now

That’s right: shortly after a photo of Benson and rapper G-Eazy began circling the internet, many jumped to the conclusion that the Pretty Little Liars star cheated on Delevingne.

And – as is so often the case, disappointingly – many took it upon themselves to punish Benson for this, with some trolls even going so far as to hurl abuse at the actor over social media.

Delevingne, however, has had enough of this bullying behaviour.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the supermodel wrote: “It’s more important than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop.

“You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Benson shared Delevingne’s message to her own Instagram Stories, alongside a heart emoji. She also liked a fan’s comment on Instagram which read: “You can’t say they are dating just because of a Like and some comments.

“Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”