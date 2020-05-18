Cara Delevingne wants you to “stop hating on” Ashley Benson, right now
Kayleigh Dray
Published
“You don’t know the truth,” writes Cara Delvingne. “Only her and I do, and that’s exactly how it should be.”
Relationships are hard. Relationships in the public eye, though, are usually at least 10x harder. Not only do you have the paparazzi and tabloids to contend with (just one off-guard photo can result in hundreds of ‘split rumours’), but you also have all those fans who are thoroughly invested in your happy-ever-after.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson learned this the hard way when, earlier this month, tabloids ran reports about their break-up. A break-up which, we hasten to add, neither party has explicitly confirmed or addressed – although, admittedly, there have been a few allusions to the split on social media.
Despite the fact that neither Delevingne or Benson has spoken about the reported end of their relationship, though, a lot of people have decided that they know the reason for the break-up.
Or, rather, that they know who’s to blame for the break-up.
That’s right: shortly after a photo of Benson and rapper G-Eazy began circling the internet, many jumped to the conclusion that the Pretty Little Liars star cheated on Delevingne.
And – as is so often the case, disappointingly – many took it upon themselves to punish Benson for this, with some trolls even going so far as to hurl abuse at the actor over social media.
Delevingne, however, has had enough of this bullying behaviour.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the supermodel wrote: “It’s more important than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop.
“You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”
Benson shared Delevingne’s message to her own Instagram Stories, alongside a heart emoji. She also liked a fan’s comment on Instagram which read: “You can’t say they are dating just because of a Like and some comments.
“Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”
It’s a staunch reminder that a couple can call time on their relationship at any point, and for any number of reasons. For all those lucky enough not to have been through a breakup of their own, please remember that it’s hardly ever a decision that is made lightly, and we shouldn’t inflict our own narrative on the situation.
As Delevingne herself said, only she and Benson know what happened, and that will remain the case until one or both of them decides to speak about it publicly.
Until then, we should assume that both Delevingne and Benson have decided that they will be happier apart in the long run.
What we shouldn’t do, no matter how much temptation is wafted under our noses, is look for a woman to blame for the situation.
