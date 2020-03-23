Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Caroline Criado Perez.

In a lifetime, there are few books which completely transform the way you see the world. But Caroline Criado Perez’s Invisible Women happens to be one of them. When the book first landed on our desks at the Stylist office, it certainly caught our attention – and we’ve been talking about it ever since. Criado Perez’s frightening and eye-opening deep dive into the gender data gap shows how scientific research and data-based decisions have failed to acknowledge women and our bodies – the results of which have widespread implications. For example, the ideal temperature for an office building is based on male body temperatures. And, more alarmingly, crash test dummies are designed in the image of men – meaning women are more likely to be the fatalities of road traffic accidents. It’s a problem which affects every single aspect of our lives – from our happiness to our health – and before now, we were mostly oblivious to it.

That’s what makes Criado Perez’s book so special – and why we’re so delighted to name her Equality Champion of the Year at our second Remarkable Women Awards. The award recognises a woman who has used their status and influence to champion the pursuit of gender equality – and we could think of no-one whose work so perfectly encompasses this than Criado Perez. Accepting the award, she tells Stylist: “To misquote George Bernard Shaw, ‘The reasonable Woman adapts HERself to the world: the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to HERself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable WOman.” So this award, which I am honoured to accept, is surely a mark of my unreasonableness, which will come as no surprise to anyone who knows me.

“But progress is never the work of just one person. Every single step forward that women have achieved has been the work of hundreds, thousands, millions of ordinary women (and some extraordinary men) who made the decision not to simply accept the world as it is. “Without the researchers, the development workers, the medics, the engineers, measuring the impact of the gender data gap, my work would not exist. “Feminism always has been and always will be a movement that relies on the efforts of an army of the unreasonable. I’m proud to be one of their number.”

