The news of Caroline Flack’s death sent shockwaves rippling across the UK on 15 Feb 2020.

After initial headlines were published on news sites, social media outlets steadily began to fill with messages of condolence.

“Today my friend slow motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always,” wrote Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

“Just the worst news. Poor soul,” tweeted Dermot O’Leary. “Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight, people.”

Broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher called Flack her “little sister”, saying they shared “20 years of friendship” after growing up together in the spotlight.

“My heart is broken,” she added.

And Laura Whitmore shared a film of herself and Flack dancing together, captioning it simply: “See you on the dance floor.”