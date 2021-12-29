It can feel reassuring, however, when someone in the public eye shares their experiences of grief. Social media is a powerful tool in helping to break down stigma, build awareness and facilitate honest conversations around difficult topics – and one person who does all of those things is Billie Lourd.

On the fifth anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher’s death, the actor shared a moving tribute on Instagram reflecting on the nature of grief.

“People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in,” she began alongside a throwback photo of her and Fisher posing with a koala. “And my answer is never simple. I’m in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day. My grief is a multi course meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetiser with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert.