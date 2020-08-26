It’s official: Carrie Gracie has taken resignation speeches to an entirely new level, and we are 100% here for it.

Taking to Twitter after her last broadcast, the BBC News presenter shared a video of herself (carefully) dropping a long-lead mic.

“So that was my last shift,” Gracie says in the clip, smiling at the camera.

“Goodbye BBC, I’m out.”

The video, of course, is undeniably brilliant. However, it was the caption Gracie penned alongside it that really caught people’s attention on social media.