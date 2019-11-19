That’s right: Hooper has turned Cats into what looks set to be a breakthrough cinematic event. One with drama, and intrigue, and smoky neon-lit bars, giant chairs, and pristine “digital fur technology” (whatever that really means). One with haunting melodies from Jennifer Hudson – who, incidentally, makes the perfect Grizabella. One with incredibly memorable performances from the likes of James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in the cast.

And it’s a breakthrough cinematic event featuring cats that look like humans that look like cats (resulting in a curiously unsettling blend of both anatomies) – because, after all, half the fun of the stage show is the outlandish costumed hybrids prancing through their feline dance moves.

“OMG!!! Taylor looks so good! Can’t wait for the movie,” exclaimed one excited viewer.

Another added: “Well, it looks EXCITING. I can’t wait for them to start singing all the beautiful songs from the musical too… it will be lit.”

And still one more said: “THIS makes me excited.”

It’s a far cry from the… well, the less than positive response the teaser trailer had when it was released earlier this year.