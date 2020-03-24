Let’s raise a virtual glass to remarkable women
- Posted by
- Lisa Smosarski
- Published
“A toast to our remarkable women”
What a week it’s been. As social distancing measures were enforced, the messages and emails started flying. Cancelled birthday celebrations, weddings (oh god, my heart really breaks for all of you), Mother’s Day lunches and long-planned get togethers with family and friends. Like so many of you, we too had hoped to be getting glammed up this week, with plans to toast our Remarkable Women of 2020.
Although our dresses stayed firmly in the back of our wardrobes, we have decided to raise a virtual glass anyway because it really does help to know that amongst the madness there are remarkable women everywhere doing remarkable things.
Right now, many of those are working in the front line of our hospitals, at the cost to their own health, or holding the fort in our supermarkets and delivery services, schools and nurseries. This issue serves as one big thank you. Not just to the women we have awarded, but to remarkable women everywhere. Stay strong through these forthcoming weeks, we are alongside you every step of the way.
PS Thank you to philosophy, the wellbeing beauty brand, for their partnership of the Remarkable Women Awards. Through these unpredictable few weeks their solidarity, empathy and celebration for remarkable women everywhere has made them the perfect partner of these awards and for Stylist, and we thank them for their ongoing support.