“A toast to our remarkable women”

Although our dresses stayed firmly in the back of our wardrobes, we have decided to raise a virtual glass anyway because it really does help to know that amongst the madness there are remarkable women everywhere doing remarkable things.

Right now, many of those are working in the front line of our hospitals, at the cost to their own health, or holding the fort in our supermarkets and delivery services, schools and nurseries. This issue serves as one big thank you. Not just to the women we have awarded, but to remarkable women everywhere. Stay strong through these forthcoming weeks, we are alongside you every step of the way.