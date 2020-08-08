Celebrities are summing up 2020 with this meme, and it’s actually very relatable

Sometimes, things can only be summed up in a viral meme.

But where the hell does one even start when it comes to finding a meme that best explains 2020? It truly has been a rollercoaster year, with way more downs than ups, and we’ve only just reached August.

But, at a time when celebrities can sometimes seem out of touch with the rest of the world, the stars have started a meme challenge that most of us can actually relate to.