Celebrities are summing up 2020 with this meme, and it’s actually very relatable
- Hollie Richardson
Instagram’s new #2020challenge is bringing some light relief to these dark times.
Sometimes, things can only be summed up in a viral meme.
But where the hell does one even start when it comes to finding a meme that best explains 2020? It truly has been a rollercoaster year, with way more downs than ups, and we’ve only just reached August.
But, at a time when celebrities can sometimes seem out of touch with the rest of the world, the stars have started a meme challenge that most of us can actually relate to.
Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are just a few of the celebrities who have shared a meme for the #2020challenge.
It sees each celebrity personalise a nine-photo grid to illustrate the changing – and not so changing – moods of the year so far.
Let’s take a look at some of the best ones…
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon kickstarted the trend with her meme, highlighting the collective frustration we’ve been experiencing everyday for the last three months (and will most likely continue to feel well into September).
Mindy Kaling
Kaling then took on the challenge, reminding us how carefree and fabulous January was for most of us.
Kerry Washington
Washington was up next and the way she drinks that glass of wine in May is a nostalgic throwback for many.
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue joined in, perfectly capturing the world’s terrified mood between April and June.
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel has also clearly had enough of 2020, and her May photo was all of us working from home during lockdown.
Charzlie Theron
A lot of us feel very seen in the last three months of Charlize Theron’s grid.
Oprah Winfrey
And last, but my no means least, Oprah Winfrey captured every emotion going with her photos.
Who knows what the last third of the year will bring, but we’ll most likely have even more moods to add to the grid.
