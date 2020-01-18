People

Celine Dion gave a powerful speech about grief after the death of her mother

Harriet Marsden
Celine Dion

The Canadian singer dedicated her show in Miami to her mother, Thérèse, who was known as Maman Dion

Celine Dion paid an emotional tribute to her mother, who died on Thursday night.

The Canadian superstar dedicated her concert in Miami to her mother, Thérèse Dion, after confirming the news of her death to fans on Instagram on Friday.

On her Courage world tour, Dion, 51, told the crowd: “I’m doing OK and we’re all OK. 

“So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes.”

On her Instagram post, Dion had written alongside a monochrome photo: “Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx”.

Her mother, a Canadian television personality, was popularly known as “Maman Dion”, referring to her 14 children. 

She had reportedly suffered serious health problems for some time, and died at the age of 92.

Her death comes just two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of René Angélil, Dion’s husband, from throat cancer. The couple had been married for 21 years.

In a strange and sad coincidence, Dion’s older brother Daniel died two days after her husband, also of cancer.

The singer has regularly spoken about coping with grief in the past. Last April she told Good Morning America: “You cannot stop living. Go forward. Today is the first day of the beginning of your life.”

Harriet Marsden

