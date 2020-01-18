Celine Dion paid an emotional tribute to her mother, who died on Thursday night.

The Canadian superstar dedicated her concert in Miami to her mother, Thérèse Dion, after confirming the news of her death to fans on Instagram on Friday.

On her Courage world tour, Dion, 51, told the crowd: “I’m doing OK and we’re all OK.

“So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes.”