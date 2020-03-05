Celine Dion was serenaded by a fan, and her reaction was so pure
- Jessica Rapana
She was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York when a fan surprised her, and her reaction was priceless.
It’s hard to know how you would react to coming face-to-face with Celine Dion. Would you smile? Say hello, even? Or would you be so bold as to serenade her with one of her own iconic ballads?
Freida Solomon chose the latter when the superfan recently had a run-in with the music legend outside the Four Seasons Hotel in New York.
When Dion drove past, Freida began singing a rendition of the singer’s 2002 hit Imperfections. Dion rolled down her window and instructed her drive to stop so she could hear the rest.
Clearly touched, Dion flashed Freida a smile and gave her a fist bump, telling her: “Be blessed, thank you for singing for me.” A video of the exchange, which was captured by Freida’s friend, has since been widely circulated online.
Freida told E! News, she had been grabbing lunch when she saw Dion and “couldn’t resist” the chance to sing to one of her idols. “[I’ve] been singing her songs and listening to her since I was little, so this was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” she said. “And she was so gracious, I couldn’t resist… I’ve loved her and her music for years and had to stay to see her.”
Freida added, “I can’t believe I got a moment like that in my life.”
