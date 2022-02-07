Racial identity: “Why I changed my name and spent years hiding my South Asian heritage”
Author of The Break-Up Expert, Sonya Singh, describes her struggle with and eventual love of her Indian heritage.
When I was younger, if anyone told me, “Well, you don’t look Indian,” it was music to my ears. The last thing I wanted anyone to think when they looked at me is that I was Indian.
I would often get mistaken for being Lebanese, Italian and sometimes even Latina. The more I was mistaken for other identities, the more I convinced myself I could hide my South Asian identity.
If other people couldn’t tell who I was, why did I need to go out of my way to tell them?
Growing up in Canada, my parents didn’t raise me to have more of an appreciation for any culture; they wanted my siblings and I to assimilate. We often had birthday parties with lots of Indian food, families and music, but it all happened behind a closed door, just the way I preferred it.
My middle sister had a handful of close Indian girlfriends, but I did as much as I could not to have any at all. I think back to those days of trying to fit in: any teen magazine I read certainly didn’t have models that looked like me, and gradually, over time, I decided to look more like them.
The fact was the horrible stereotypes of Indian people that felt so amplified as a child made me feel embarrassed, and I denied a big chunk of who I was – a beautiful Indian girl.
There wasn’t a moment where I denounced being Indian. The truth was that being not Indian was all around me; from the romcoms I read, the TV shows with blonde-haired high school students I regularly watched, and the music I listened to, everyone was anything but Indian.
What was Indian were the horrible racist jokes, the stereotypes of convenience store owners in movies and the exaggerated awful Indian accents that everyone around me associated with being Indian.
After leaving school I gravitated towards an entertainment career while hiding the fact I was Indian. I didn’t look at it as a way of opening doors for other Indian women in journalism. I thought those doors were already open for people like me since I didn’t feel Indian.
I remember the moment I was offered my dream job, appearing on TV as a reporter. My news director told me there wasn’t room for Stinder – my Indian name – on television. The audience wasn’t ready to hear a name like that.
While other women in my position may have felt sad or upset at this, I jumped for joy at the idea of being able to change my name and my identity. My parents always lovingly called me Sonu or Sonya anyway, so it felt like a no-brainer to go with it.
The older I became, the less I knew about my Indian culture, and calling myself Sonya created a new version of myself that had nothing to do with my Indian heritage. I used to cringe at the idea of wearing an Indian suit as a child, but today I’ll wear a sari to as many Indian and non-Indian events as I can.
My journey isn’t about a pivotal moment when I somehow decided to change. The truth is someone came into my life and changed my way of thinking. I met an Indian man about eight years ago who embraced the culture, traditions, stories and people. Suddenly, I found myself in my 30s learning about being Indian and being proud of it.
He showed me how we celebrated our culture, not just through parties and beautiful clothes. There was so much more. He showed me how to light a candle during my first Diwali celebration and taught me to respect our parents’ difficult journeys.
He truly changed my outlook on being a first-generation Indian daughter and, more importantly, standing up for being Indian.
That is what I say today to anyone who struggles with embracing their true heritage and identity. The truth is, even if you felt the need to leave or struggled with your own identity, with proper understanding and love you can always embrace this unique side of you, it never goes away. Stinder never went away; she was just waiting for the right moment to shine bright.
Today, I am so proud of my Indian roots. I love speaking Punjabi when I can and I love being Indian. Although my relationship with the Indian man ended, it ignited a new one for me – the relationship I have with my culture as a strong Indian woman.
Sonya Singh’s debut novel, The Break-Up Expert, is published by Simon & Schuster Ltd on March 17 2022.
Images: Getty, Sonya Singh