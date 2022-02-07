When I was younger, if anyone told me, “Well, you don’t look Indian,” it was music to my ears. The last thing I wanted anyone to think when they looked at me is that I was Indian.

I would often get mistaken for being Lebanese, Italian and sometimes even Latina. The more I was mistaken for other identities, the more I convinced myself I could hide my South Asian identity.

If other people couldn’t tell who I was, why did I need to go out of my way to tell them?

Growing up in Canada, my parents didn’t raise me to have more of an appreciation for any culture; they wanted my siblings and I to assimilate. We often had birthday parties with lots of Indian food, families and music, but it all happened behind a closed door, just the way I preferred it.